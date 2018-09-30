Derry SHC: Slaughtneil 2-12 Banagher 0-10
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
Slaughtneil continued their dominance in Derry with a comfortable victory over Banagher ensuring their sixth consecutive county SHC title.
The Ulster champions have now overcome Banagher in the last three finals.
Cormac O'Doherty's free found its way into the net in the opening half before Brendan Cassidy struck 10 minutes from time.
The win comes just a day after Slaughtneil's camogs successfully retained their Derry title.
Despite being considerably depleted in terms of personnel the much-fancied Slaughtneil appeared in control of proceedings from the outset.
Banagher paid the price for a slow start which saw them register just a solitary point in the opening 22 minutes.
O'Doherty's long free was inadvertently helped into the Banagher net by Brian Og McGilligan as Slaughtneil went into the break with a four point advantage.
While the game was far from a classic, Emmets again showed their impressive strength in depth as O'Doherty failed to reappear for the second half through injury.
Cassidy came on in his place and added the goal that put the game beyond any doubt, following up after Daryl McDermott saved Meehaul McGrath's initial effort.
Ballycran win record 25th Down SHC
Conor Woods scored an injury-time goal as Ballycran dramatically defeated Portaferry 2-13 to 1-14 to win the Down SHC final for the 25th time.
Portaferry, who have now lost the last two finals, led by seven points at the break.
Cormac McAlister scored the opening goal after 13 minutes before Ronan Blair netted 10 minutes later for Portaferry.
Ballycran last appeared in the Ulster SHC final in 2012 where they suffered a heavy defeat to Loughgiel Shamrocks.
WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES
Quinn Building Products Fermanagh SFC Final
Derrygonnelly 2-16 Ederney 0-10
Leadon Timberframe Derry SHC Final
Slaughtneil 2-12 Banagher 0-10
Morgan Fuels Down SHC Final
Ballycran 2-13 Portaferry 1-14
LCC Tyrone SFC quarter-finals
Galbally 1-10 Edendork 0-15
Ardboe 2-8 Trillick 1-10
Killyclogher 1-12 Omagh 0-9
Errigal Ciaran 2-7 Coalisland 0-15
O'Neill's Derry SFC Quarter-Final replay
Lavey 2-15 Loup 1-17
Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC quarter-final replay
Cargin 0-11 Lamh Dhearg 0-5
Bathshack Antrim SHC semi-finals
St John's 1-16 Cushendall 1-16
Dunloy 0-8 Loughgiel 0-14
Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC quarter-finals
Sean MacCumhaills 2-10 St Michael's 0-13
Glenswilly 0-12 Four Masters 0-5
Kilcar 0-6 Naomh Conaill 1-9
Gweedore 8-13 Bundoran 3-12
Morgan Fuels Down SFC semi-finals
Burren 5-12 Mayobridge 2-11
Kilcoo 1-13 Warrenpoint 2-6