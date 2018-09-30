Derry SHC: Slaughtneil 2-12 Banagher 0-10

Ulster champions Slaughtneil were defeated in the All-Ireland semi-finals by Na Piarsaigh in February

Slaughtneil continued their dominance in Derry with a comfortable victory over Banagher ensuring their sixth consecutive county SHC title.

The Ulster champions have now overcome Banagher in the last three finals.

Cormac O'Doherty's free found its way into the net in the opening half before Brendan Cassidy struck 10 minutes from time.

The win comes just a day after Slaughtneil's camogs successfully retained their Derry title.

Despite being considerably depleted in terms of personnel the much-fancied Slaughtneil appeared in control of proceedings from the outset.

Banagher paid the price for a slow start which saw them register just a solitary point in the opening 22 minutes.

O'Doherty's long free was inadvertently helped into the Banagher net by Brian Og McGilligan as Slaughtneil went into the break with a four point advantage.

While the game was far from a classic, Emmets again showed their impressive strength in depth as O'Doherty failed to reappear for the second half through injury.

Cassidy came on in his place and added the goal that put the game beyond any doubt, following up after Daryl McDermott saved Meehaul McGrath's initial effort.

Ballycran win record 25th Down SHC

Conor Woods scored an injury-time goal as Ballycran dramatically defeated Portaferry 2-13 to 1-14 to win the Down SHC final for the 25th time.

Portaferry, who have now lost the last two finals, led by seven points at the break.

Cormac McAlister scored the opening goal after 13 minutes before Ronan Blair netted 10 minutes later for Portaferry.

Ballycran last appeared in the Ulster SHC final in 2012 where they suffered a heavy defeat to Loughgiel Shamrocks.

WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Quinn Building Products Fermanagh SFC Final

Derrygonnelly 2-16 Ederney 0-10

Leadon Timberframe Derry SHC Final

Slaughtneil 2-12 Banagher 0-10

Morgan Fuels Down SHC Final

Ballycran 2-13 Portaferry 1-14

LCC Tyrone SFC quarter-finals

Galbally 1-10 Edendork 0-15

Ardboe 2-8 Trillick 1-10

Killyclogher 1-12 Omagh 0-9

Errigal Ciaran 2-7 Coalisland 0-15

O'Neill's Derry SFC Quarter-Final replay

Lavey 2-15 Loup 1-17

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC quarter-final replay

Cargin 0-11 Lamh Dhearg 0-5

Bathshack Antrim SHC semi-finals

St John's 1-16 Cushendall 1-16

Dunloy 0-8 Loughgiel 0-14

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC quarter-finals

Sean MacCumhaills 2-10 St Michael's 0-13

Glenswilly 0-12 Four Masters 0-5

Kilcar 0-6 Naomh Conaill 1-9

Gweedore 8-13 Bundoran 3-12

Morgan Fuels Down SFC semi-finals

Burren 5-12 Mayobridge 2-11

Kilcoo 1-13 Warrenpoint 2-6