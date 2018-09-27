Fermanagh SFC: Ederney aim to bridge 50-year gap against holders Derrygonnelly

Ryan Jones will hope to help Derrygonnelly secure a fourth straight Fermanagh Football title

Ederney will aim to win their first Fermanagh SFC title in 50 years when they face four-in-a-row seeking Derrygonnelly on Sunday.

Holders Harps will go in as favourites but Ederney will quietly fancy their chances with the McCusker brothers Damien and Paul among their ranks.

2004 All-Star Marty McGrath also remains part of the St Joseph's squad.

Derrygonnelly are powered by the Jones brothers Ryan, Conall and Garvan along with several other Jones cousins.

Michael Jones is also part of Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh squad while other Jones boys in the team include Leigh and Stephen.

Conall Jones hit Derrygonnelly's early goal in the 1-13 to 0-9 semi-final win over Devenish with his brothers Ryan and Garvan also among the scorers.

Former Fermanagh forward Paul Ward also remains part of the Derrygonnelly attack although he was relatively subdued during the semi-final.

Derrygonnelly opened their defence of their title with a 0-12 to 0-6 win over Roslea last month with Ederney defeating Belcoo 3-15 to 1-10 in their opener before racking up another big semi-final score in overcoming Erne Gaels 3-13 to 3-5.

The St Joseph's outfit includes Fermanagh player Sean Cassidy who is the son of manager Mickey Cassidy.

Media playback is not supported on this device Slaughtneil boss Michael McShane says Banagher will present tough Derry final test

Hurling finals in Derry and Down

This weekend's other county finals in Ulster are in hurling as the Derry and Down deciders take place.

Defending Ulster champions Slaughtneil will be strong favourites to overcome Banagher for a third straight year in the Derry final despite the absence of injured duo Brendan Rogers and Gerald Bradley while Portaferry face Ballycran in Sunday's Down decider at Ballygalget.

Portaferry ended Ballygalget's hopes of retaining the Down title by winning 1-29 to 1-22 in the round-robin section of the competition two weeks ago.

The previous week, Ballycran defeated Portaferry 1-15 to 0-11 but Cran only had a point to scare over Ballygalget a fortnight earlier so form is hard to gauge.

The weekend's club action will also see both Down football semi-finals taking place at Newry.

Seven-in-a-row seeking Kilcoo face Warrenpoint in Saturday evening's second semi-final with last year's beaten finalists Burren up against Mayobridge on Friday night.

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals down for decision

All the Tyrone Football quarter-finals are also down for decision this weekend with the action starting on Friday night as Galbally face Edendork at Omagh.

Ardboe take on Trillick at Pomeroy on Saturday with Killyclogher up against holders Omagh on Sunday afternoon before the clash of Errigal Ciaran and Coalisland later in the day.

There is also quarter-finals action in Donegal with two games taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

St Michael's face Sean MacCumhaill's at Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon before Glenswilly's contest with Four Masters later in the evening at Ballybofey.

On Sunday, holders Kilcar face Naomh Conaill at Donegal Town with Gweedore taking on Bundoran at Ballybofey.

Kilcar will be without the concussed Ryan McHugh as well as long-term absentee Patrick McBrearty.

Both Antrim hurling semi-finals takes place as St John's face Cushendall at Dunloy on Saturday with holders Dunloy taking on old rivals Loughgiel at Ballycastle on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday also sees the Antrim Football quarter-final replay between Lamh Dhearg and Cargin at Corrigan Park.

WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Quinn Building Products Fermanagh SFC Final

Derrygonnelly v Ederney - Sunday, 15:30, Brewster Park

Leadon Timberframe Derry SHC Final

Slaughtneil v Banagher - Sunday, 15:30, Owenbeg,

Morgan Fuels Down SHC Final

Ballycran v Portaferry - Sunday, 15:00, Ballygalget

LCC Tyrone SFC quarter-finals

Galbally v Edendork - Friday, 20:30, Healy Park

Ardboe v Trillick - Saturday, 16:30, Pomeroy

Killyclogher v Omagh - Sunday, 13:00, Loughmacrory

Errigal Ciaran v Coalisland - Sunday, 16:30, Carrickmore

O'Neill's Derry SFC Quarter-Final replay

Lavey v Loup - Thursday, 20:00, Owenbeg

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC quarter-final replay

Cargin v Lamh Dhearg - Sunday, 13:00, Corrigan Park

Bathshack Antrim SHC semi-finals

St John's v Cushendall - Saturday, 16:30, Dunloy

Dunloy v Loughgiel - Sunday, 15:00, Ballycastle

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC quarter-finals

St Michael's v Sean MacCumhaills - Saturday, 16:00, Letterkenny

Glenswilly v Four Masters - Saturday, 20:30, Ballybofey

Kilcar v Naomh Conaill - Sunday, 14:00, Donegal Town

Gweedore v Bundoran - Sunday, 17:00, Ballybofey