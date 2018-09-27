Yvonne Bonner: Donegal woman signs Aussie Rules deal with Sydney Giants
- From the section Gaelic Games
Donegal forward Yvonne Bonner's is one of two more women's gaelic footballers to sign deals with Australian Football Rules clubs.
Bonner has agreed a contract with West Sydney Giants while Clare's Ailish Considine has become the first non-Australian to sign for Adelaide Crows.
The duo follow the route taken by Mayo women's star Cora Staunton who joined West Sydney Giants earlier this year.
Staunton's Mayo team-mate Sarah Rowe will play for Collingwood next season.
Clare woman Considine, 26 earned her deal after impressing at a recent AFL trial camp.
Bonner, who has played full-forward for Donegal, has helped her county clinch the last two Ulster Senior women's titles.