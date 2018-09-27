Yvonne Bonner: Donegal woman signs Aussie Rules deal with Sydney Giants

From the section

Yvonne Bonner will link up with Mayo star Cora Staunton at West Sydney Giants

Donegal forward Yvonne Bonner's is one of two more women's gaelic footballers to sign deals with Australian Football Rules clubs.

Bonner has agreed a contract with West Sydney Giants while Clare's Ailish Considine has become the first non-Australian to sign for Adelaide Crows.

The duo follow the route taken by Mayo women's star Cora Staunton who joined West Sydney Giants earlier this year.

Staunton's Mayo team-mate Sarah Rowe will play for Collingwood next season.

Clare woman Considine, 26 earned her deal after impressing at a recent AFL trial camp.

Bonner, who has played full-forward for Donegal, has helped her county clinch the last two Ulster Senior women's titles.