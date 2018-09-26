BBC Sport - Slaughtneil boss Michael McShane says Banagher will present tough Derry final test

Slaughtneil expect 'tough' Derry final test from Banagher

Slaughtneil hurling boss Michael McShane believes Banagher will be determined to avoid a third successive Derry Hurling Final defeat in Sunday's decider against the Ulster champions.

McShane's team have earned 10-point wins over the same Banagher opposition over the last two years.

The Slaughtneil boss has been nominated for the vacant Antrim hurling manager's job but he says all his attentions are focused on the Derry decider which will take place at Owenbeg (15:30 BST).

Top videos

Video

Slaughtneil expect 'tough' Derry final test from Banagher

Video

Misfiring Patriots need a 'miracle' to turn season around

Video

'Aggressive', 'late', 'showboats' - typical 5-a-side players

Video

Dominant Dennis wins world time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Video

McIlroy would welcome Woods match-up

  • From the section Golf
Video

When Gerrard's fancy dress fooled everyone

Video

Has Tiger ever suffered from trying too hard?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Week 3

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

McDonald 'stiff-arms' opponent on way to 75-yard touchdown

Video

Van Vleuten powers to world time trial title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Mourinho will 'spawn a lot of managers' - Lampard

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you