Ryan McHugh: Concussion set-back for Donegal forward

Ryan McHugh has helped Kilcar to reach back-to-back Donegal county finals

Donegal champions Kilcar will be without star forward Ryan McHugh for the defence of their county title.

The 24-year-old must sit out the rest of the year after picking up a concussion during a recent challenge match against St Vincent's of Dublin.

It was the second concussion injury of 2018 for McHugh, who has been advised to take a full break from playing to ensure he makes a full recovery.

Kilcar play Naomh Conaill on Sunday in their Donegal quarter-final.

The game is a repeat of last year's county final and the absence of McHugh, a 2016 All Star winner and the 2014 Young Footballer of the Year, is another significant set-back for Kilcar, who are also without All-Ireland winner Patrick McBrearty because of a cruciate ligament injury.

McHugh will visit a specialist next month for a follow up scan but he has suffered no lasting headaches or similar concussion symptoms.

"It's on medical advice," said McHugh's father and BBC Sport analyst Martin McHugh.

"He picked up a concussion earlier on in the year in one of the league games and he missed the last couple of rounds for Donegal and then he just picked up another bang in a challenge game against St Vincent's in Cavan last month and he picked up a knock in that. It's only a precaution really on medical advice to just give it a break.

"They just feel that, having picked up the two [concussions] so close to each other, the medical advice would be to take a break to give it time."

In the other Donegal championship quarter-finals this week, St Michaels will play Séan MacCumhaills at O'Donnell Park and Glenswilly will face Four Masters at MacCumhaill Park [both Saturday] while the other game on Sunday will see Gaoth Dobhair take on Realt Na Mara also at MacCumhaill Park.