Sean Cavanagh: Moy 'dismayed' at Tyrone CCC findings

Moy Tír Na nÓg have called on match officials to reconsider their opinion on the incident in which Sean Cavanagh sustained multiple facial injuries.

Cavanagh suffered a broken nose and concussion in a Tyrone club match against Edendork on 15 September.

On Saturday, Tyrone's disciplinary body said that the referee had been correct in taking no action after the incident.

Moy have expressed "disappointment and dismay" at the outcome of the investigation.

"The cause of the clash that led to the injuries could and should have been avoided," read a club statement.

Ex-Tyrone star Cavanagh, 35, was taken to hospital following the incident.

Moy committee members viewed match footage for the first time on Tuesday 24 September, and disagreed with Tyrone CCC's assertion that the referee had "adjudicated on the matter appropriately".

"The mark had been taken by Seán Cavanagh and signalled by the referee directly before the incident," the club said.

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland last Tuesday, four days after the match, Cavanagh said he remained "heavily concussed" after the incident.

The five-time All-Star had to be taken to hospital after sustaining the injuries in the first half of Moy's Tyrone Senior Football Championship defeat by Edendork.

The game saw six red cards, 20 yellow cards and a black card being handed out as Edendork clinched a 0-10 to 0-9 after a late point from former Tyrone panelist Darren McCurry.

The three-time All-Ireland winner revealed that he had been forced to cancel a number of work meetings on the Monday after the incident on medical advice.

Cavanagh intends to resume club football with Moy in 2019.