JP McManus donates 100k euro to every GAA county in Ireland

Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup at Croke Park in August

Irish racehorse owner JP McManus has donated 100,000 euro to every gaelic games county board in Ireland to be divided equally among their clubs.

The 3.2 million euro gesture by the businessman has been made on the back of Limerick's All-Ireland Hurling Championship win this year.

McManus has been a main sponsor of Limerick GAA for several years.

A letter to each county board said the money is for the continued development of gaelic games in the country.