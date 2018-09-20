Jamie Clarke: Forward set for Armagh return

Clarke played for New York in the Connacht Senior Football Championsip

Armagh forward Jamie Clarke is set to return to Kieran McGeeney's county panel, reports suggest.

According to the Gaelic Life, the 2017 All-Star nominee has returned from America and made himself available for county selection.

The Crossmaglen native scored five points for New York in this year's Connacht SFC as they narrowly lost out to Longford in Gaelic Park.

Clarke last played for the Orchard county in the 2017 Championship.

This summer Armagh fell narrowly short of making the inaugural Super 8s having been put out of the Ulster Championship following a lacklustre quarter-final display against Fermanagh.

McGeeney's side also secured promotion to Division Two of the National Football League.

The return of Clarke, widely regarded as one of the country's most talented forwards, would certainly be a boost for Armagh.

The forward has missed chunks of his club and county's seasons in recent years while spending time living in the United States and Spain.