Sean Cavanagh says he is still waiting to view footage of the weekend incident in a Tyrone club game which left him with a broken nose, concussion and facial injuries.

"My nose is sore. I still have heavy concussion but recovering," Cavanagh told BBC Sport NI at an event being held to increase awareness of the increasing levels of concussion in sport.

Cavanagh added that he had to postpone a number of work meetings on Monday on medical advice.