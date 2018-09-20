Sean Cavanagh says inter-county demands could lead to lower career ambitions

Sean Cavanagh says players had only to devote "three, four or five hours a week" to the inter-county game in the early part of his career

Former Tyrone star Sean Cavanagh fears increasing inter-county demands could lead players to lower their career ambitions in order to fulfil ambitions of playing for their county.

Cavanagh was speaking in a week which saw the launch of a landmark report into the lives of inter-county players.

One finding says players spend up 31 hours a week on inter-county duties.

"I wouldn't want it to become a game that is only played by people with time," said Cavanagh.

"Personally in the last few years, I couldn't have put any more time and energy into it with the career I've chosen.

"The one thing I wouldn't want to see is players choosing a career which lowers their ambition to allow them to be county footballers.

"I'd be very much of the mindset that the best players should always play the game."

Report runs to 260 pages

Following the launch of the Economic and Social Research Institute's report, GAA president John Horan said the the association had to take on board the findings in the 260-page document.

However, Cavanagh believes that it will be difficult to over-haul an inter-county structure where huge demands on players have become the norm.

"I'm not sure how the GAA can manage that. It's certainly a difficult one.

"I wouldn't want it to go down a professional route. But at the same time there has to be some recognition that the guys are putting in huge hours at the moment. Thirty one hours virtually is a working week at this point."

Cavanagh says demands placed on inter-county players have increased dramatically since he made his Tyrone senior debut in 2002.

"It was very much a three, four, five-hour week (in those days) to the 31 hours that was documented in the report," added the Moy man.

"And, it's not just 31 hours whilst you are on that pitch or in that gym. It's the other time around that. It's the stretching time, the recovery time. Then the time thinking about the next stretching, the next recovery."

GAA president John Horan says the demands placed on inter-county players are putting pressures on relationships and family life

Managers have 'key role' - Horan

GAA president John Horan believes managers can undertake a key role in improving the welfare of modern day inter-county players.

"I think that's where a lot of it rests," added Horan.

"Managers may need to look at it and say: 'Is a happier more contented player because he has time to do other areas in his life, a better player to have than a player who has to go through all these extra programmes?'

"The new emphasis on strength and conditioning is probably putting that pressure on players."

Referring to the report which was largely focused on the 2016 inter-county season, Horan admitted that he believes the 31 hours devoted by amateur players is "too big of a demand on the actual lives of players".

"In the report, it's quite obvious that there are pressures in relationships and family life.

"I know these are conscious decisions players take when they get involved in it but maybe we could balance that a little more the other way."

Horan said that the GAA hierarchy's concerns that the demands being placed on players had become "a runaway train" had led the association to commission the report along with the Gaelic Players Association.

But 83% happy to be inter-county players

Other stand-out findings from the report included nearly half of players (48%) not getting the the recommended eight to 10 hours sleep recommended on pitch-based training days with 40% of players having no time off from GAA in 2016.

Almost 30% of those surveyed stopped playing inter-county GAA at the end of 2016 although the GAA president believes that this figure may have been a "little on the high side" when compared to other years.

On the plus side, the report found that 83% of players agreed or strongly agreed that they were glad to be playing inter-county GAA.

"That's a positive," said the GAA president.

"Also when you get into these statistical analysis and you dig in with questionnaires and things like that, they will throw up results that you can look upon in a negative way and they do give you challenges.

"If you are going to do it properly, you have to delve into the weakness areas."