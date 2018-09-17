Tyrone GAA condemn weekend 'ugly scenes of unwarranted violence'

Sean Cavanagh said he sustained "a broken nose, concussion and extensive facial injuries" in Saturday's Senior Championship game between Moy and Edendork

Tyrone GAA say they "condemn all of the ugly scenes of unwarranted violence" which generated headlines after weekend club championship games in the county.

A mass brawl involving more than 30 players and other individuals marred Friday's Intermediate Football tie between Stewartstown and Strabane.

Six red cards and 20 yellow cards were then handed out in Saturday's senior tie between Moy and Edendork.

Ex-Tyrone star Sean Cavanagh suffered a broken nose and concussion in the game.

With the former Red Hand skipper also sustaining what he termed "extensive facial injuries", Cavanagh was taken to hospital at half-time during the game where Edendork went to clinch a narrow 0-10 to 0-9 victory.

Tyrone await referee reports and match videos

Tyrone released a statement in the wake of the weekend controversies on Monday evening.

"Following on from the weekend Tyrone club championship matches, the Tyrone county committee wish to state that all or any disciplinary action will be a matter of consideration by the Tyrone CCC (Competitions Control Committee)," said the the Tyrone statement.

"Based on the referee's report plus examination of the video-recording of the games, the matters arising will be dealt with in an urgent manner and following due process as stipulated in the rules of the association and the Official Guide, the CCC will determine the relevant penalties."

Footage from various videos shot at Friday's Intermediate Championship game in Omagh shows more than 30 players - and other individuals - involved with a number of punches and kicks clearly visible.

After an earlier dismissal of a Stewartstown player, red cards were shown to two further men from both sides following the scenes.

However, with the sides level when normal time was blown up moments later, GAA rules allowed both sides to regain their full playing strength of 15 players during extra-time as Stewartstown went on to earn a 1-19 to 2-13 win.

In Saturday's senior game, Cavanagh's brother Colm and another Tyrone and Moy player Harry Loughran were among those sent off while the red carded players also included Edendork's Darren McCurry, a former Tyrone panelist, dismissed shortly after hitting the winning score in his team's 0-10 to 0-9 victory.

Former Tyrone skipper Cavanagh was reported to have sustained his injuries after taking a knee to his face.