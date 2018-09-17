Photos from Tyrone Ladies' win over Meath in final 17 Sep From the section Gaelic Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/gaelic-games/45546475 Read more about sharing. Tyrone's panel pictured before they took on Meath in the final of the All-Ireland Ladies' Intermediate Football Championship A goal in the fourth minute by midfielder Neamh Woods put Tyrone on the victory path in Dublin Half-forward Niamh Hughes netted Tyrone's second as the Ulster county dominated the early exchanges in the Intermediate final Grainne Rafferty's goal put Tyrone 3-1 to 0-1 up inside the opening quarter of an hour Emma Jane Gervin of Tyrone closes in on Meath opponent Niamh O'Sullivan during the match at Croke Park Tyrone defender Caolieann Conway in action against Fiona O'Neill of Meath Manager of the Tyrone team, Gerry Moane, celebrates with Maria Canavan and Lycrecia Quinn after the game Emma Mulgrew celebrates with Tyrone team-mate Lycrecia Quinn after their 6-08 to 1-14 win over Meath The party begins for the Tyrone players after their nine-point victory over Meath at Croke Park Neamh Woods lifts the Mary Quinn Cup after Tyrone's 6-08 to 1-14 victory over Meath in the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship final