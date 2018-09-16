Sean Cavanagh hurt in bad-tempered Tyrone Club Football Championship game

Sean Cavanagh retired from Tyrone duty after last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin

Sean Cavanagh has revealed that he sustained a broken nose, concussion and facial injuries in Moy's Tyrone Senior Football Championship defeat by Edendork on Saturday.

Cavanagh was taken to hospital at half-time during a game which had six red cards and 20 yellow cards.

"Released from hospital with a bad concussion, broken nose and extensive facial injuries.

"Could have been much worse. I'm lucky," Cavanagh tweeted on Sunday.

Cavanagh's brother Colm and another Tyrone and Moy player Harry Loughran were among those sent off while the red carded players also included Edendork's Darren McCurry, a former Tyrone panelist, dismissed shortly after hitting the winning score in Edendork's 0-10 to 0-9 victory.

Former Tyrone skipper Cavanagh was reported to have sustained his injuries after taking a knee to his face.

No action was taken by the referee over the incident which led to Cavanagh's injuries.

On Friday, a Tyrone Intermediate Football Championship game was marred by a mass brawl which appeared to involve more than 30 players from and other individuals.

The ugly scenes occurred at the end of normal time in the Intermediate Football Championship game between Strabane and Stewartstown at Omagh.