Connor McAliskey: Tyrone's All-Star nominee suffers ankle break in club game

McAliskey played for Tyrone in their All-Ireland SFC final defeat by Dublin

Tyrone's All-Star nominee Connor McAliskey is facing a lengthy layoff after breaking his ankle in Clonoe's club championship defeat by Ardboe.

The forward is understood to have sustained the injury in an accidental clash during the match in Coalisland.

Ardboe won Sunday's match by a point with a 1-7 to 0-9 scoreline.

McAliskey, who played for the Red Hands in their All-Ireland SFC final defeat by Dublin earlier this month, also suffered a serious injury in 2017.

He ruptured a cruciate ligament in a McKenna Cup defeat by Cavan in March which dealt a serious blow to Tyrone's season.