BBC Sport - Begley hopes to inspire Tyrone Ladies to Croke Park glory

Tyrone forward Gemma Begley is aiming for a Croke Park triumph against Meath on Sunday in the All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football final.

Begley is the Women's Gaelic Players Association's first and only full-time employee while she also campaigns for the homeless and tackles gender imbalance in sport.

The Red Hands want to one better this weekend after losing to Tipperary in last year's decider.

