Malachy O'Rourke to remain Monaghan football manager until 2020

Monaghan have won the Ulster title in 2013 and 2015 during O'Rourke's time in charge

Malachy O'Rourke will remain on as Monaghan football manager until 2020 after he was given a one-year extension to his previous deal on Monday night.

O'Rourke's position was ratified by the Monaghan County Committee.

The Fermanagh native led Monaghan to this year's All-Ireland semi-finals where they were edged out by Tyrone by only a point.

Back in May, Monaghan beat Tyrone in the Ulster Championship before losing to Fermanagh in the semi-finals.

However, the Farney men regrouped from that surprise defeat to clinch a place in the inaugural Super 8s where they beat Kildare, drew with Kerry and then defeated Connacht champions Galway to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Monaghan were then left with huge frustration after producing a below-par display in their narrow All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Tyrone.

However, the team's progress to the last four meant that O'Rourke's position was never going to be under any threat providing he was keen to stay on.

O'Rourke was appointed to job in 2012 and he has guided the Farney county to the 2013 and 2015 Ulster titles.