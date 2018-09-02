BBC Sport - Harte proud of players after All-Ireland defeat

Harte proud of players after All-Ireland defeat

Mickey Harte says he will ensure that his Tyrone players are not overly disheartened by their All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin.

Dublin, who lifted the Sam Maguire Cup for the fourth consecutive year, overturned an early deficit to secure a 2-17 to 1-14 victory over the Red Hands.

"We've been trying for 10 years to get to this day," said Harte, "We have to be patient."

Top videos

Video

Harte proud of players after All-Ireland defeat

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Rangers

Video

Highlights: England win fourth Test to wrap up series

Video

Sven, a Thai Prime Minister & 8-1 defeats: Man City 10 years on

Video

Spurs need to win when playing poorly - Jenas

Video

Rashford is a naive boy - Mourinho

Video

Curran takes final wicket as England secure series

Video

'Must be the money!' The NFL Show is back

Video

Match of the Day

Video

Neymar gifts young fan shirt in heart-warming moment

Video

'The wicket they were absolutely desperate for' - Kohli falls for 58

Video

'Another hugely important knock' - Kohli frustrates England with half-century

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired