Harte proud of players after All-Ireland defeat

Mickey Harte says he will ensure that his Tyrone players are not overly disheartened by their All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin.

Dublin, who lifted the Sam Maguire Cup for the fourth consecutive year, overturned an early deficit to secure a 2-17 to 1-14 victory over the Red Hands.

"We've been trying for 10 years to get to this day," said Harte, "We have to be patient."