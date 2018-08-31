BBC Sport - All-Ireland SFC final: Red Hands will relish Dubs challenge - Cavanagh

Red Hands will relish Dubs challenge - Cavanagh

Three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner Sean Cavanagh says the Reds Hands will not be daunted by facing champions Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final.

Cavanagh, who won the Sam Maguire Cup with Tyrone in 2003, 2005 and 2005, believes Dublin are the best side to have played gaelic football.

His brother Colm is set to line out for the Ulster side in the Croke Park decider.

Top videos

Video

Red Hands will relish Dubs challenge - Cavanagh

Video

Moeen stars as England fight back against India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Big' wicket for England - Curran removes Kohli

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd have 'lost it' - Premier League predictions

Video

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

F1 becoming too predictable - Alonso

Video

'I am one of the greatest managers in the world'

Video

Phone call interrupts Arsenal boss during news conference

Video

How a 'witch' helped Brighton defender Balogun

Video

'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive' - Monger meets Zanardi

Video

Watch: Best and worst Old Firm debuts

Video

When you nail the Dele Alli celebration...

Video

Archive: England women thrash Wales 4-0 in Cardiff

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired