Listen: Tyrone's route to the All-Ireland final

Relive Tyrone's route to their first All-Ireland final in 10 years with BBC Radio Ulster.

Having exited the Ulster Championship following defeat to Monaghan in the quarter-final, the Red Hands made their way through the qualifiers and the Super 8s before exacting revenge on the Farney in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Mickey Harte's men will start as underdogs in Sunday's GAA showpiece against Dublin in Croke Park.