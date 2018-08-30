BBC Sport - Listen: Tyrone's route to the All-Ireland final
Listen: Tyrone's route to the All-Ireland final
- From the section Gaelic Games
Relive Tyrone's route to their first All-Ireland final in 10 years with BBC Radio Ulster.
Having exited the Ulster Championship following defeat to Monaghan in the quarter-final, the Red Hands made their way through the qualifiers and the Super 8s before exacting revenge on the Farney in the All-Ireland semi-final.
Mickey Harte's men will start as underdogs in Sunday's GAA showpiece against Dublin in Croke Park.
