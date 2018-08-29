BBC Sport - Bringing Sam Maguire Trophy back to Tyrone is ultimate aim - Niall Sludden

Bringing cup back to Tyrone 'ultimate aim' - Sludden

Tyrone player Niall Sludden says the Red Hands' ultimate aim in Sunday's All-Ireland Football final against Dublin is to bring the Sam Maguire Trophy back to the county for the first time since 2008.

The teams will meet in the decider at Croke Park at 15:30 BST.

