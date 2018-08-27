BBC Sport - Harte says Tyrone have 'absolute belief' they can beat 'best team of all time'
Harte says Tyrone have 'absolute belief' they can beat Dubs
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he is convinced the Red Hands can beat four-in-a-row seeking Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland Football final.
Harte says his team will be taking "the best team in the history of the GAA" in the Croke Park decider.
"If we produce our best form, I feel we've got a really good chance," Harte told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock.
