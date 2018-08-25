BBC Sport - We believe we can beat Dublin in All-Ireland final - Tyrone star Mattie Donnelly
Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly says the Red Hands can upset Dublin's four-in-a-row ambitions in next Sunday's All-Ireland final.
"We are not going there thinking we are going to lose," Donnelly told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.
The Trillick clubman says facing the favourites in the All-Ireland decider will be "massively exciting".
