BBC Sport - We believe we can beat Dublin in All-Ireland final - Tyrone star Mattie Donnelly

We believe we can beat Dubs - Tyrone star Donnelly

Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly says the Red Hands can upset Dublin's four-in-a-row ambitions in next Sunday's All-Ireland final.

"We are not going there thinking we are going to lose," Donnelly told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

The Trillick clubman says facing the favourites in the All-Ireland decider will be "massively exciting".

Top videos

Video

We believe we can beat Dubs - Tyrone star Donnelly

Video

Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Video

D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire to first Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Reds lost plot in second half - Klopp

Video

Guardiola happy with 'good point' at Wolves

Video

Nuno urges Wolves to control games better

Video

Boxer quits fight after one second

  • From the section Boxing
Video

First 20 minutes broke us - Wolves captain Hill

Video

'A very comfortable victory' - Evans hits winning runs for Sussex

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'No problems' with Woodward - Mourinho

Video

'6-0 to Arsenal' Premier League predictions with actors Elba & Ameen

Video

'I love life now' - how wife's illness changed Warnock

Audio

‘This is your captain speaking’ - Sprinting star Zharnel Hughes on his quest to be a pilot

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired