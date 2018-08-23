Paddy Tally appointed as Down football manager after Eamonn Burns' departure

Many attributed Galway's improved defensive structure this year to Tally's involvement

Down have appointed Galway coach Paddy Tally as their new senior football manager following Eamonn Burns' departure from the role last month.

Tyrone man Tally moves from his Galway role after being brought into Kevin Walsh's backroom team for this season.

Tally was part of Mickey Harte's management team when his native county won the All-Ireland senior title for the first time in 2003.

He also managed St Mary's University College to the 2017 Sigerson Cup.

Tally's Mourne County management team will include former Down forward Benny Coulter.

Galway's improved defensive structure this year was attributed by many to Tally's involvement although the Tribesmen produced a disappointing performance in their All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin.

Burns stepped down from the Mourne County role after three years in charge in early July.

The double All-Ireland winner guided Down to last year's Ulster final but his side suffered relegation to Division Three earlier this year before enduring a disappointing championship campaign which concluded with defeats by Donegal and Cavan.