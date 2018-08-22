Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh is named GAA/GPA footballer of the month for August

Colm Cavanagh was the only Ulster player named on last year's All-Star team
Colm Cavanagh produced outstanding displays against Donegal and Monaghan

Colm Cavanagh has been named the GAA/GPA footballer of the month for August after helping Tyrone reach the All-Ireland final.

The All-Star midfielder produced what Mickey Harte described as "probably his best game for Tyrone" in the Super 8s win over Donegal in Ballybofey.

Cavanagh also excelled in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Monaghan.

A late interception late on to prevent a chance for Jack McCarron summed up Cavanagh's semi-final performance.

Cavanagh picked up his award in Dublin on Wednesday as Aaron Gillane won the hurling award three days after helping Limerick win the All-Ireland title.

The Red Hands will be playing in their first All-Ireland senior final in 10 years when they face four-in-a-row seeking Dublin at Croke Park on 2 September.

Cavanagh is the only member of the 2008 squad who will play in the All-Ireland decider.

The Moy man came on as a second-half substitute in the 2008 win over Kerry.

