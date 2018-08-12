Watch: O'Rourke frustrated by officiating

Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke says he is immensely proud of his players after they were narrowly defeated by Tyrone in their All-Ireland semi-final.

The Farney boss and midfielder Darren Hughes also give their views on the referee's decision to way away Monaghan appeals for a foul on Kieran Hughes late on.

O'Rourke also queried why there was not more than three additional minutes of extra-time.