All-Ireland MFC semi-final: Kerry 1-16 Monaghan 2-11

David Mangan scored Kerry's goal early in the second half

A heroic Monaghan comeback fell just short as they suffered an agonising All-Ireland MFC semi-final defeat to Kerry at Croke Park.

The Farney lads trailed by nine points at one stage but fought back to go in front late on.

14-man Kerry finished strongly to qualify for fifth successive decider, having won the last four U-18 titles.

The Kingdom's Paul Walsh nailed two crucial scores in injury-time to seal victory for his side.

The opening quarter brought many difficult moments for Monaghan as Kerry quickly slipped into their familiar stride to lead by three after six minutes.

A couple of Aaron Mulligan scores kept the Farney in touch but the skilful Dylan Geaney hit a couple of scores to help them further stretch their lead.

It could have been worse for Monaghan but for some excellent defending from Ronan Grimes and Jack Doogan.

Late in the half, the Ulster side started to turn the midfield battle in their favour with Jordan McGarrell and Andrew Moore stamping their influence on the game.

Kerry led by 0-10 to 0-6 at the break and struck for a goal two minutes into the second half through defender David Mangan.

Monaghan posted another positive response with three converted frees from Sean Jones and the Kingdom were reduced to 14 men for the final quarter when defender Conor Flannery was shown black and red cards, having earlier been booked.

Monaghan stepped up the tempo and got in for two goals in the space of three minutes.

First Darragh Dempsey sent Jason Irwin in for a low finish past Marc Kelliher in the 54th minute.

The sides were level in dramatic fashion when substitute Mark Mooney sent a brilliant angled strike to the net.

Donnacha Swinburne gave the Ulster side the lead for the first time in stoppage time, but Walsh levelled from a free, and knocked over the lead point, before substitute Jack Kennelly clinched it with the final point.