All-Ireland Football Championship: Dublin beat Galway in semi-final

Johnny Heaney of Galway and Dublin's Brian Howard
The attendance for the semi-final at Croke Park was 54,700

Dublin are one match away from a fourth All-Ireland title in a row after beating Galway 1-24 to 2-12 in Saturday's semi-final at Croke Park.

Galway, boosted by a Damien Comer goal, led early on but missed a chance to extend their lead as Stephen Cluxton saved an Eamonn Brannigan penalty.

Con O'Callaghan netted the Dubs goal who led 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time.

The Dubs will play either Monaghan or Tyrone who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday.

Although the first half was a close affair, Dublin dominated after the break, building up a substantial scoreboard advantage.

Shane Walsh did score a second goal for the Tribesmen in stoppage-time, but by that stage the Dubs were home and dry.

Dublin are certain to go into the 2 September showpiece decider as favourites, no matter which of the Ulster counties Jim Gavin's men come up against.

In the All-Ireland Minor Championship semi-final, Galway beat Meath 3-13 to 2-09 and will play Kerry or Monaghan in the final.

Sean Armstrong of Galway gather the ball ahead of Dublin's Jack McCaffrey
Dublin have won the Sam Maguire Cup five times in the last seven years

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired