Terry Hyland: Former Cavan manager takes charge of Leitrim footballers

Terry Hyland (right) with Mattie McGleenan, who succeeded him as Cavan manager

Former Cavan boss Terry Hyland has been named as the new Leitrim manager.

He succeeds to Brendan Guckian, who stepped down following his team's All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Monaghan.

Hyland spent five years in charge of the Breffnimen after first serving as joint-manager with Val Andrews.

During his tenure, Cavan made an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance in 2013 and also won promotion from Division Three to Division One in the National League.

He also enjoyed significant success at Under-21 level, leading Cavan to back-to-back Ulster titles as well as an All-Ireland final defeat by Galway in 2011.

Leitrim beat New York after extra time in their Connacht championship opener in May but lost to Roscommon in their provincial semi-final.

The Division Four side defeated Louth in the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers but were knocked out of the championship following their 13-point loss to the Farneymen.

The Leitrim county board say the make up of Hyland's backroom team will be decided in the coming weeks.