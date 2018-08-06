Mickey Harte - Tyrone are not celebrating yet

Mickey Harte is in his 16th season in charge of the Tyrone senior footballers

Mickey Harte has told the Tyrone players not to be distracted by their fans' hysteria ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final with Monaghan.

Tyrone ended Donegal's eight-year unbeaten home record on Sunday amidst jubilant scenes in Ballybofey.

It sparked a pitch invasion after the final whistle by fans of Tyrone, who have lost their last four semi-finals.

"The supporters just flowed on and were so euphoric and we wouldn't want to get caught up in that euphoria," he warned.

Dromore's Niall Sludden won an All-Ireland minor title in 2010 alongside current team-mates Ronan O'Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary and Ritchie Donnelly

Tyrone have not reached the All-Ireland final since 2008, the year they won their third Sam Maguire.

They subsequently lost at the semi-final stage in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Harte said: "The big thing is we have to get our feet back on the ground because players have no control over what happened at the end of the match".

"There are no cups handed out, no titles won, no medals.

"It was just a stepping stone to the semi-final of the All-Ireland, semi-finals are a dangerous place to be because beaten semi-finalists are quickly forgotten."

Finishing with his best team

Tyrone have improved and evolved since their Ulster championship first round loss to Monaghan in May.

Central to their progress has been the impact from the bench which has contributed 4-11 in the three Super 8s games against Roscommon, Dublin and Donegal, including 2-5 against the latter on Sunday.

Although Kieran McGeary and Lee Brennan were two standout performers in the second half, they are unlikely to start Sunday's rematch with Monaghan in Croke Park with Harte pleased with their current role.

"You want to introduce people to make a difference and through the qualifiers we've discovered how important that is.

"There are people who didn't start the game who are worthy to be on the team but they are also big enough to play for the team, and come in knowing they're going to make a difference.

"If you started them, you wouldn't be sure the people you would be leaving off could come in and make the same impact.

"All the people we introduced gave us a contribution. It was a really good team performance."

Tyrone fullback Ronan McNamee had to wear a protective 'moon boot' for four days after suffering a calf injury against Dublin

Ronan McNamee said he was "very close" to missing the Donegal game through injury.

The full-back suffered a calf injury against Dublin two weeks ago and was unable to train last week.

"I couldn't walk but I went from limping to running on it inside about three days.

"I was trying everything to rest it and keep it elevated. I must have spent about one hundred pounds on ice!

"It's still not one hundred per cent but it got me through the game.

"We'll see how it reacts, because adrenalin gets you through the game, but fingers crossed I should be fine for the next day."