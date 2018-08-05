All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay: Clare 2-13 Galway 1-17

Joe Canning and Conor Cleary in action during the All-Ireland semi-final replay in Thurles

Champions Galway reached their second successive All-Ireland hurling final courtesy of a one-point semi-final replay over Clare in Thurles on Sunday.

The Tribesmen led 1-9 to 0-6 at half-time and survived a stirring comeback from Clare to win 2-13 to 1-17.

Johnny Glynn scored Galway's goal in the first half with Shane O'Donnell and Peter Duggan netting for Clare after the interval.

Limerick await in the 19 August final in a repeat of the 1980 decider.

The early part of the match followed a similar pattern to last weekend's first game between the sides as Glynn's 19th-minute goal saw his side lead 1-9 to 0-3.

Galway would not score again until the 41st minute however as Clare chipped away with the last three points of a low-scoring first half.

O'Donnell jinked and shimmyed his way through the Galway defence for a terrific goal and with 15 minutes left, Duggan beasted through a couple of tackles to rifle a shot to the net and reduce it to a one-point game.

Clare had all the momentum at that stage but, as was the case last week, Galway clung onto the lead and kept the scoreboard ticking over with timely points again and again.

With Clare trailing 2-11 to 1-15 after 66 minutes, Shane O'Donnell ran through the heart of the Galway defence, and fed a handpass left to second-half substitute Aron Shanagher.

His first shot was blocked by James Skehill with his body but it rebounded perfectly for the Clare attacker who only had to flick it to the net.

His shot came off the near post and Skehill was able to pull on the ball, sending it clear. From the next play, Joe Canning scored with a sideline cut.

Galway reach their third All-Ireland final in four years.