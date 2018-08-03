All-Ireland SFC Super 8s: Monaghan in high-pressure Galway game

Galway have already booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals but will want to avoid a last-four meeting with Dublin

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s Dates: 04 & 05 August Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Monaghan will face a high-pressure game in Saturday's All-Ireland Football Super 8s tie against a Galway team that have already booked a semi-finals spot.

However, Galway should still have plenty of motivation as defeat will mean they face a semi-final against four-in-a-row seeking Dublin.

Monaghan will top Group 1 if they win while a draw will secure them a semi-finals place.

Even defeat will see Monaghan in the last four if Kerry don't beat Kildare.

However, Kerry will be strong favourites to account for the already-eliminated Lilywhites in Killarney and with the scoring difference currently only five points between the Kingdom (-3) and Monaghan (+2), defeat for the Farney men is expected to end their All-Ireland ambitions.

The big question going into the Salthill match is the extent of the mental scars left by Kerry's escape act at Clones two weeks ago as David Clifford's injury-time goal snatched a draw for the Kingdom after they had seemed beaten and out.

Malachy O'Rourke's side would already have guaranteed themselves a semi-finals spot had they held on to win at St Tiernach's Park but now face having to go to the well again at Pearse Stadium.

Dessie Mone and Owen Duffy are brought into the starting side for Saturday's crunch match, with Colin Walshe and Dermot Malone dropping out.

After the game two weeks ago, Monaghan's ace marksman Conor McManus insisted they they would be able to pick themselves up for the Galway game but time will tell on that one.

Galway have made steady progress this year and probably deserve the tag of being the most improved team of 2018

After reaching the league final, where they ran Dublin to four points, the Tribesmen held their nerve to beat Mayo for the second successive year on the way to winning the Connacht title before a comprehensive win over an admittedly below-par Kerry further emphasised their credentials.

Following that victory, Galway showed steady nerve in holding off Kildare in a tight game in Newbridge and they will go in as favourites to win on Saturday after beating Monaghan at the same venue back in March.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, D Wylie, R Wylie; D Mone, V Corey, K O'Connell; N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, S Carey, O Duffy; C McCarthy, F Kelly, C McManus.

ALL-IRELAND SFC SUPER 8S

Saturday - 18:00 BST

Group 1

Galway v Monaghan - Pearse Stadium

Kerry v Kildare - Killarney

Sunday - 15:30

Group 2

Donegal v Tyrone - Ballybofey

Dublin v Roscommon - Croke Park