Super 8s: Tyrone select McNamee for Donegal clash

Ronan McNamee had to wear a protective boot after picking up a calf injury during the Super 8s defeat by Dublin

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s Dates: 4-5 August Coverage: Commentary on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Full-back Ronan McNamee has been included in an unchanged Tyrone team for Sunday's Super 8s visit to Donegal.

The defender was thought to be a doubt for the game at MacCumhaill Park after suffering a calf injury against Dublin.

McNamee has been a stand out performer this season and his recovery is a boost for the Red Hands in the continued absence of Cathal McCarron.

It means manager Mickey Harte has been able to name the same team that started against the All-Ireland champions.

The only change to the match-day squad is on the bench as Michael Cassidy replaces Padraig McNulty.

The winner of Sunday's match will earn an All-Ireland semi-final against either Galway or Monaghan - although a draw will be enough for Tyrone to progress because of their superior scoring difference in Group Two.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner is yet to name his team for Sunday's big game.

With Eoin Ban Gallagher said to be ruled out by an elbow injury, experienced full-back Neil McGee looks the obvious choice to come into the Donegal defence.

McGee replaced Gallagher during the win over Roscommon two weeks ago.

Michael Murphy alternated between midfield and full-forward in the first half of the Dr Hyde Park contest before operating in a largely attacking role in the second half.

The varied role appeared to suit the Donegal skipper in Roscommon as he finished with a 0-9 tally after a brilliant display.

Curbing Murphy's effectiveness will be a key component of the Tyrone game plan as the Red Hands aim to end an unbeaten Donegal run at MacCumhaill Park which stretches back to the 2010 Ulster Championship defeat by Down.

Tyrone XV (to play Donegal): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.

Replacements: M O'Neill, M Bradley, L Brennan, R Brennan, M Cassidy, H Loughran, C McCann, D McClure, A McCrory, K McGeary, R O'Neill.