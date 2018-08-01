BBC Sport - Donegal aim to press home Ballybofey advantage against Red Hands45029549

Donegal aim to press home Ballybofey advantage against Tyrone

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is delighted to have home advantage for Sunday's big Super 8s contest with Tyrone but says a big performance will be needed to see off the Red Hands.

Midfielder Hugh McFadden says Donegal are keen to "make amends" for the Ulster Championship defeats by Tyrone in 2016 and 2017.

The winners of Sunday's game will face Galway or Monaghan in the All-Ireland semi-finals although a draw will be enough for Tyrone to progress.

