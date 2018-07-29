All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Cork 2-31 Limerick 3-32

Cian Lynch's goal on the strike of half-time moved Limerick into a one point lead

Limerick are through to their first All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final in 11 years after a pulsating extra-time win over Cork in Dublin.

The Rebels, who led by six with eight minutes of the 70 remaining, scored only once from play during 20 minutes of extra-time.

Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan scored in the final period as Limerick surged into the lead.

They will play the winners of Galway and Clare in the final on 19 August.

Cork, who have not lifted Liam MacCarthy since 2005, have now lost their last three semi-final appearances.

Robbie O'Flynn looked certain to send them through to the showpiece event only to be denied by a phenomenal save from Nickie Quaid in injury-time at the end of the regulation period.

Cian Lynch's well-taken goal gave Limerick a narrow lead at half-time which could have been more had Aaron Gillane not passed up two glorious opportunities.

For much of the second period it looked as though Limerick had blown their chance as Cork established a sizeable lead.

The gap moved to five when Conor Lehane drove a wonderful strike into the roof of the net but Limerick reeled off six consecutive points in the last eight minutes to drag themselves level.

With the scores tied at 1-27 to 1-27, the game moved into extra-time where Cork appeared exhausted by their mammoth efforts in the second half.

Dowling, whose impact off the bench was instrumental in Limerick's comeback, first home a penalty having been brought down.

Their lead became unassailable following Ryan's deft dink over Anthony Nash with just minutes remaining.

Cork did score a goal in the final minute but by then the result was beyond doubt.

Galway and Clare will meet in their semi-final replay next Sunday at Semple Stadium.