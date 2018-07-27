Donegal lose Eoghan Ban Gallagher for clash with Tyrone

Eoghan Ban Gallagher's father, John, played for Donegal in the 1990s

Eoin Ban Gallagher has been ruled out of Donegal's Super 8s clash with Tyrone on 5 August by manager Declan Bonner.

The highly-rated defender suffered an elbow injury in the win over Roscommon and will be absent "for a number of weeks" according to the Donegal boss.

Bonner, who led Donegal to a ninth provincial SFC title last month, also cast doubt on his availability for any potential All-Ireland semi-final.

"Sunday week will come too quick for him," confirmed Bonner.

"The medical team are looking after him and he's being assessed on a daily basis. The games are coming thick and fast.

"That is disappointing for him and ourselves, but it will open the door for someone else."

Donegal face a straight shoot-out in Ballybofey against north-west rivals Tyrone for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final, against Galway or Monaghan, on 12 August.

A draw would see Tyrone advance with a superior score difference, whereas Donegal need to win.

They go into the game armed with an impressive home record. They are unbeaten in championship football in MacCumhaill Park since 2010, when they lost to Down.

Long road to recovery begins for McBrearty

Paddy McBrearty scored 0-19 in this year's Ulster SFC prior to his injury in the provincial final against Fermanagh

Star forward Paddy McBrearty had surgery in Dublin on Friday on the ruptured cruciate knee ligament injury he sustained in last month's Ulster final win over Fermanagh.

His loss on the pitch is immense, but he remains an influential voice in the dressing-room according to his manager.

"It will be the completion of the league or the start of the championship 2019 before he's back playing," Bonner said.

"He's only 24, people forget that he's already been playing for seven years and he is a huge loss. It is a disappointment for him and the whole group but he will come back stronger from it and the road to recovery starts very shortly.

"We all know the quality he brings to the football field and he is a real leader of the group now, and for many years to come hopefully."