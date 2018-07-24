Kevin McStay: Roscommon manager accepts 12-week ban after Donegal game incidents

Kevin McStay threw the ball at the head of linesman Niall Cullen and made a direct hit

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has accepted a 12-week ban following incidents in last Saturday's Super 8s defeat by Donegal.

When remonstrating against the failure to award a first-half free, McStay put his hands on linesman Niall Cullen.

As the sides walked off the field at half-time, McStay also threw the match ball at the linesman's head and made a direct hit.

McStay's half-time apology didn't prevent him from receiving the ban.

The Roscommon manager also apologised to referee Ciaran Brannigan and then opted to watch the second half of the game away from the dugout.

Roscommon's 0-20 to 0-13 defeat at Dr Hyde Park ended their slim hopes of reaching the All-Ireland semi-finals after their 4-24 to 2-12 hammering by Tyrone at Croke Park a week earlier.

The suspension, handed out by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee, means McStay will not be involved in Roscommon's final Super 8s game against Dublin on 5 August.