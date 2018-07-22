BBC Sport - Super 8s: We have to pick ourselves up - McManus
We have to pick ourselves up - McManus
- From the section Gaelic Games
Conor McManus says Monaghan can't feel sorry for themselves after conceding a last-gasp goal in a 1-17 to 1-17 draw with Kerry in the Super 8s.
McManus kicked 1-9 as Monaghan looked to have victory in sight, but David Clifford's 73rd-minute goal pegged the Farney side back.
Monaghan now have to beat Galway in two weeks time to secure their place in the last four.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired