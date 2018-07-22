Conor McManus says Monaghan can't feel sorry for themselves after conceding a last-gasp goal in a 1-17 to 1-17 draw with Kerry in the Super 8s.

McManus kicked 1-9 as Monaghan looked to have victory in sight, but David Clifford's 73rd-minute goal pegged the Farney side back.

Monaghan now have to beat Galway in two weeks time to secure their place in the last four.