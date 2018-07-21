BBC Sport - Harte had 'nothing to do' with Healy Park pitch changes

Harte had 'nothing to do' with Healy Park pitch changes

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he was not involved in the decision to 'tighten' the pitch at Healy Park for their Super 8s defeat by Dublin.

The Red Hands were beaten by 1-14 to 0-14 in Omagh after James McCarthy's second-half goal inspired Dublin to victory.

In the build up to the game it had emerged that the width of the playing surface was reduced by six metres in a move that was expected to favour the home team.

