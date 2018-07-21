BBC Sport - Super 8s: Donegal played some brilliant football - Bonner
Donegal played some brilliant football - Bonner
Gaelic Games
Donegal manager Declan Bonner is impressed with his side's display as a 0-20 to 0-13 win over Roscommon keeps their Super 8 hopes alive.
Bonner praised captain Michael Murphy, who scored nine points, after the Dr Hyde Park victory which followed an opening defeat by Dublin.
Donegal's destiny will be decided in a showdown with Tyrone at Ballybofey in a fortnight.
