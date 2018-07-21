BBC Sport - Super 8s: Donegal played some brilliant football - Bonner

Donegal played some brilliant football - Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is impressed with his side's display as a 0-20 to 0-13 win over Roscommon keeps their Super 8 hopes alive.

Bonner praised captain Michael Murphy, who scored nine points, after the Dr Hyde Park victory which followed an opening defeat by Dublin.

Donegal's destiny will be decided in a showdown with Tyrone at Ballybofey in a fortnight.

Top videos

Video

Donegal played some brilliant football - Bonner

Video

Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

England's Hall makes early birdie to stay in contention

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

England stayed calm & reaped rewards - Root

Video

Netherlands pip GB to gymnastics team bronze

Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired