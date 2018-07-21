Tyrone asked a lot of questions - Gavin

Dublin manager Jim Gavin praises the resilience and determination his side showed in their Super 8s victory over Tyrone at Healy Park.

In a gripping contest on what was was their first championship visit to Omagh, The Dubs won 1-14 to 0-14 to secure a place in the last four.

"We could have easily folded when Tyrone came out in waves at the end but we stood strong and just about eked out the result," Gavin said.