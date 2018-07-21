BBC Sport - All-Ireland Football Championship Super 8s: Donegal had a point to prove - Murphy
Donegal had a point to prove - Murphy
- From the section Gaelic Games
Michael Murphy says Donegal 's victory over Roscommon "ticked a box" as they got their Super 8s campaign back on track.
The Ulster champions' captain hit 0-9 in a man-of-the-match performance and insists he is still enjoying playing football.
Donegal welcome Tyrone in their final group encounter on 5 August, with the winner going through to the semi-finals.
