All-Ireland Football Championship Super 8s: Roscommon 0-13 Donegal 0-20

Super 8s: Roscommon 0-13 Donegal 0-20 Donegal scorers: J Brennan 0-1, M Murphy 0-9, C Thompson 0-2, O MacNiallais 0-4, M Langan 0-1, R McHugh 0-1, L McLoone 0-1, M Reilly 0-1 Roscommon scorers: C Murtagh 0-4, D Murtagh 0-3, B Stack 0-1, C Compton 0-1, P Brennan op, E Smith 0-1, D Smith 0-2

Donegal captain Michael Murphy hit 0-9 to inspire his team to a comfortable Super 8s victory over Roscommon.

The Connacht side held an early two-point lead at Dr Hyde Park before Donegal seized control to surge clear.

Donegal scored seven without reply to go in 0-10 to 0-5 in front at the break and a towering Odhran MacNialais point was a second-half highlight.

It leaves Donegal with one win from two Super 8 games while Roscommon remain without a point.

Declan Bonner's men will now face Tyrone for a semi-final place after their Ulster rivals' loss to Dublin at Healy Park left both sides on two points from two games.

Roscommon started brightly and two Ciaran Murtagh points helped the home side into a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage.

Rossies keeper Colm Lavin made a good save to keep out Jamie Brennan's shot but the points soon began to flow for the Ulster champions.

A seven-point burst proved decisive with Ciaran Thompson (2) and MacNialais on target along with four points from Murphy, which included two outstanding strikes.

Cathal Compton brought the run to an end when he registered Roscommon's first score in 21 minutes but they trailed by five at half-time.

The second half was a closer affair but Roscommon never threatened a comeback and Donegal eased to the finishing line.

MacNialais joined Murphy in a show of excellent finishing, firing high between the posts before his captain scored Donegal's next three points.

Donegal missed out on a goal to cap an impressive display when MacNialais hit the foot of a post after a flowing team move.

Roscommon's hopes of making the All-Ireland semi-finals hang by a thread while Donegal can look forward to a meeting an Ulster derby at Ballybofey in a fortnight.