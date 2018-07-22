All-Ireland SFC Super 8s: Monaghan 1-17 Kerry 1-17

David Clifford's stoppage time goal forced a thrilling draw at Clones

Super 8s: Monaghan 1-17 Kerry 1-17 Monaghan scorers: C McManus 1-9, R Beggan 0-4, K O'Connell 0-1, N Kearns 0-1, D Hughes 0-1, S Carey 0-1 Kerry scorers: S O'Shea 0-8, D Clifford 1-3, T O'Sullivan 0-2, P Murphy 0-1, D Moran 0-1, S O'Brien 0-1, A Maher 0-1

Monaghan were denied a famous first All-Ireland Championship victory over Kerry after a stunning injury-time levelling goal by David Clifford.

The teenage star struck in the third minute of stoppage time to plunder a 1-17 apiece draw at St. Tiernach's Park.

The Farneymen thought they had done enough to secure a semi-final spot thanks to Conor McManus's early goal.

But the late drama means Monaghan still need a result from their final Super 8s fixture against Galway on 4 August.

Galway's defeat of Kildare by 0-19 to to 0-16 in the opening game of the day leaves them top of Group One with Monaghan in second on three points ahead of their visit to Pearse Stadium.

Malachy's O'Rourke's men need at least a draw at Salthill or Kerry could advance at their expense with a win against Kildare in their final round-robin match.

McManus storms the Kingdom

Kerry looked off the pace from the start of their first championship visit to St. Tiernach's Park as the home side came charging at them from the off.

McManus, who finished the game with an impressive tally of 1-9, set the tone when he found the back of the net from Monaghan's first attack.

A quickly-taken free allowed the forward to wrong-foot his marker Mark Griffin and he buried his shot under Kerry keeper Brian Kelly, who was one of two late switches by Eamonn Fitzmaurice shortly before throw-in.

McManus added a point with his next possession as the home side made a statement of intent against a callow-looking Kerry outfit.

Free-taker Sean O'Shea was the only Kerry player to score in the opening 20 minutes as the visitors were rocked by the ferocity of the Monaghan approach.

Karl O'Connell's pace was creating problems for Kerry, while Rory Beggan produced another free-taking masterclass that was showcased by an early monster effort from nearly 70 metres.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan scored four points from long-range frees

Clifford keeps Kerry in the hunt

Beggan's excellence from restarts was also vital for Monaghan but the goalkeeper was also called upon to make a crucial save from Tom O'Sullivan as the corner-back appeared to be through on goal.

Kieran Donaghy, the other late inclusion in the Kingdom side, was a constant threat for the Farney defence but it took a pair of inspirational points by Clifford and the free-taking accuracy of O'Shea to keep the visitors in contention.

Beggan converted two frees before half time as the home side led by 1-11 to 0-10 at the break before the inevitable Kerry fightback began with the opening three scores of the second half by O'Shea, Mark Griffin and David Moran.

The hosts responded through their twin scoring sources, McManus and Beggan, and when O'Connell swung over a superb point in the 60th minute it restored a five-point cushion and the Clones crowd began to believe they were about to witness history.

Sean O'Shea (left) and David Clifford (right) combined to score 1-11 for Kerry

Farney fail to contain

But the Farneymen could only manage one more score - another McManus free - as they went into containment mode against one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the game.

Fitzmaurice re-introduced his starting full-forward Paul Geaney in a desperate attempt to salvage their season and the visitors began to chip away at the Monaghan lead with points by Sean O'Brien, Anthony Maher and another superb effort from Clifford.

The former Minor star was not finished, however, as Donaghy won possession once again and fed his team-mate, who squeezed a shot just inside Beggan's post from a seemingly impossible angle.

The crowd were stunned but Monaghan still had a final chance to win it at the death only for Darren Hughes to opt for a pass instead of taking on a difficult score from left of the posts.

Kerry: B Kelly; R Shanahan, M Griffin, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, J Barry; K McCarthy, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; D Clifford, P Geaney, K Donaghy

Subs: S Murphy, J O'Donoghue, B O Beaglaioch, M Burns, BJ Keane, A Maher, D O'Sullivan, D Walsh, T Morley, F Fitzgerald, G Crowley

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe, V Corey, K O'Connell; N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, S Carey, D Malone; C McCarthy, F Kelly, C McManus

Subs: C Forde, C Boyle, B Kerr, D Mone, N McAdam, K Hughes, T Kerr, O Duffy, P McKenna, J McCarron, D Gartland