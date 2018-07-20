GAA: Inter-county players agree to home drug testing

Drug testing sign at Semple Stadium, Thurles

Inter-county players will take part in home drug testing after signing up to Sport Ireland's new anti-doping code.

Funding for player expenses had been withheld because the Gaelic Players Association was opposed to providing members' addresses.

In a joint statement with the GAA and Sport Ireland, the players body said the issue had been "resolved to the satisfaction of all parties".

Player information will now be stored by the GAA and released upon request.

Senior hurlers and footballers will provide their personal residential address to the GAA, who can then pass on that information to Sport Ireland's drug testers when necessary.

Any player on a county panel must also complete an anti-doping e-learning course or attend a GAA education session.