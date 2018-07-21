All-Ireland Football Championship Super 8s: Tyrone 0-14 Dublin 1-14

Dublin have now won their last four championship encounters with Tyrone

Super 8s: Tyrone 0-14 Dublin 1-14 Tyrone scorers: P Harte 0-3, C McAliskey 0-2, C McShane 0-2, K McGeary 0-2, M McKernan 0-1, T McCann 0-1, F Burns 0-1, M Bradley 0-1, H Loughran 0-1 Dublin scorers: D Rock 0-6, J McCarthy 1-0, C Kilkenny 0-2, J McCaffrey 0-1, P McMahon 0-1, B Howard 0-1, J Small 0-1, P Flynn 0-1, K McManamon 0-1

Dublin came out on top of an intense battle with Tyrone that leaves them in control of Group Two in the Super 8s.

The Dubs' first championship visit to Omagh produced a gripping contest, with both defences to the fore.

A fortuitous second-half goal by James McCarthy broke the game wide open after a cagey opening half and the visitors maintained that three-point cushion to win by 1-14 to 0-14.

Mickey Harte's men now face a winner take all clash with Donegal on 5 August.

The winners of the all-Ulster contest will advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals after Donegal beat Roscommon to earn their first Super 8s success.

Dublin are already assured of their place in the last four ahead of their final round-robin match against Roscommon in a fortnight's time.

Defenders on top

Since their heavy defeat by Dublin at the semi-final stage of last year's championship, Tyrone had been building towards another match up against Jim Gavin's men and they appeared to have developed a cutting edge in attack after recovering from their Ulster quarter-final loss to Monaghan by recording five consecutive victories.

Against the three-time All-Ireland champions however, the Reds Hands were content to rely on their defensive resilience in a tight and hard-fought opening half at a heaving Healy Park.

Dublin's free-taker Dean Rock was the only forward from either side to score in the first half as the defences took control at both ends of the field.

Wing-back Peter Harte was Tyrone's most potent attacker in the opening exchanges as the sides were tied on two points apiece after the opening 21 minutes before scores by Brian Howard, Philly McMahon and Rock appeared to have put Dublin in control.

Frank Burns and Michael McKernan produced two inspirational points to help close the gap to two at the break.

James McCarthy's goal proved to be the decisive score of the game

McCarthy makes the difference

Buoyed by their strong finish to the opening half, Tyrone came out firing with Connor McAliskey swinging over a superb effort to further shrink Dublin's lead.

But the reigning champions showed their pedigree by responding with the decisive score of the game.

McCarthy produced a trademark burst through the Tyrone ranks and exchanged passes with Brian Fenton on his way through on goal.

Niall Morgan bravely saved the centre-back's initial effort but McCarthy reacted quickest to palm the ball into the gaping net.

Cathal McShane and McAliskey responded with two quick scores to get back within a score but Dublin were able to keep their hosts at arms-length throughout the remainder of the contest.

Red Hands defiant to the end

Another free by Rock earned Dublin a five-point lead with 20 minutes remaining but Tyrone refused to wilt, even after a scoreless 18-minute stretch when the visitors threatened to overwhelm their opponents.

Mark Bradley finally broke the barren spell, which triggered further points by McShane and Peter Harte to transform the contest into a one-score game once again.

Ciaran Kilkenny and another Rock free kept the Dubs in control on the scoreboard before the Tyrone bench made a crucial impact with Harry Loughran and Kieran McGeary both making timely interventions.

Ronan O'Neill was presented with a late free that would have left just a point between the sides in injury time but his effort tailed wide and fellow substitute Paul Flynn killed the Red Hands' resistance with the final score of a gripping tussle in the 76th minute.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte, C Cavanagh, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.

Replacements: M O'Neill, M Bradley, L Brennan, R Brennan, H Loughran, C McCann, D McClure, A McCrory, K McGeary, P McNulty, R O'Neill.

Dublin: S Cluxton; J McCaffrey, C O'Sullivan, P McMahon; B Howard, J McCarthy, J Cooper; B Fenton, E Murchan; N Scully, C Kilkenny, C O'Callaghan; D Rock, P Mannion, J Small.

Replacements: E Comerford, C Basquel, C Costello, D Daly, P Flynn, E Lowndes, M Fitzsimons, K McManamon, MD MacAuley, E O'Gara, P Andrews.