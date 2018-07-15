BBC Sport - Super 8s: O'Rourke delighted with Farney win over Kildare

O'Rourke delighted with Farney win over Kildare

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke is pleased to get the Super 8s off to a winning start after a 0-15 to 1-10 victory over Kildare at Croke Park.

The Ulster side led by two points at the break and that was the margin between he sides at the end a close contest.

O'Rourke also looked ahead to next weekend's encounter against Kerry at Clones.

