Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke is pleased to get the Super 8s off to a winning start after a 0-15 to 1-10 victory over Kildare at Croke Park.
The Ulster side led by two points at the break and that was the margin between he sides at the end a close contest.
O'Rourke also looked ahead to next weekend's encounter against Kerry at Clones.
