BBC Sport - Bonner laments missed opportunities

Bonner laments missed opportunities

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says his side paid the price for failing to convert any of their goal chances against Dublin.

Niall Scully found the back of the net twice for the All-Ireland champions, whose decision to close out the game by keeping possession instead of seeking to add to their tally was met with boos from fans inside Croke Park.

Bonner's side kept pace with Dublin for large parts of the game but were unable to find the scoring fluency which brought them their first Ulster Championship since 2014.

