BBC Sport - Tyrone blew us away admits Roscommon manager Kevin McStay

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay says his team simply couldn't cope with Tyrone's superior football ability and athleticism in Saturday's Super 8s opener at Croke Park.

The Red Hands hammered the Rossies 4-24 to 1-12 in a tour de force of counter-attacking football at headquarters.

"They have serious conditioning and a system they believe in," said McStay, whose side will face the task of regrouping for next week's game at Dr Hyde Park against Donegal.

