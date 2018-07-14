Dublin v Donegal: Fit-again Stephen Cluxton back for Super 8s opener

Stephen Cluxton will be in opposition to Donegal's Michael Murphy in Saturday evening's game

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s - Dublin v Donegal Date: 14 July Venue: Croke Park Throw-in: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Goalkeeper and captain Stephen Cluxton is back in the Dublin team for Saturday evening's All-Ireland Super 8s game against Donegal at Croke Park.

Cluxton has recovered from the rib and back injuries which forced him to miss the Leinster Final win over Laois.

He replaces Evan Comerford between the posts for an otherwise unchanged Dubs.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner has yet to name his team but will make to make at least one enforced change with star forward Patrick McBrearty ruled out.

McBrearty suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the Ulster Final win over Fermanagh and will miss the rest of the summer.

Philly McMahon is named at full-back by Jim Gavin with Eric Lowndes and Michael Fitzsimons selected in the corner-back roles.

Michael Darragh Macauley is again named at midfield alongside in-form Brian Fenton with Con O'Callaghan retained at centre half-forward in Diarmuid Connolly's continuing absence.

Donegal played a refreshingly attacking brand of football on their way to winning the Ulster title but then suffered a huge jolt as news of McBrearty's injury emerged the day after the provincial decider.

Even with a flying McBrearty, Donegal would have gone into Saturday's game as big underdogs so that puts the Ulster champions' task into some context.

More to follow.

Dublin: S Cluxton; M Fitzsimon, P McMahon, E Lowndes; B Howard, J McCarthy, J Cooper; B Fenton, MD Macauley; N Scully, C O'Callaghan, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, D Rock, P Andrews.

Donegal: (tbc)