BBC Sport - GAA: The Super 8s explained
The Super 8s explained
- From the section Gaelic Games
The inaugural Super 8s series begins this weekend with eight teams still in contention to win this year's All-Ireland football championship.
Provincial champions Dublin, Donegal, Galway and Kerry will be joined in the round robin series by Tyrone, Roscommon, Monaghan and Kildare.
BBC Sport NI takes a look at how the new format will work.
