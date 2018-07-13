BBC Sport - GAA: The Super 8s explained

The Super 8s explained

The inaugural Super 8s series begins this weekend with eight teams still in contention to win this year's All-Ireland football championship.

Provincial champions Dublin, Donegal, Galway and Kerry will be joined in the round robin series by Tyrone, Roscommon, Monaghan and Kildare.

BBC Sport NI takes a look at how the new format will work.

